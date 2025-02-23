India vs Pakistan fever: CollegeVidya COO announces paid half-day leave if India win

The India-Pakistan rivalry has always been more than just a game, and for employees of CollegeVidya, today's ICC Champions Trophy clash comes with an added incentive — a paid half-day leave if India win.

Rohit Gupta, co-founder and COO of CollegeVidya, made the announcement on LinkedIn, calling the highly anticipated match "nothing short of a festival for Indians."

"A PAID Half Day Leave for the Entire CollegeVidya! Here we are again!... #IndVsPak is nothing short of a festival for Indians! I want to celebrate it BIG!!... So I am announcing a PAID Half-Day Leave for the entire CollegeVidya Family if India wins!" Gupta wrote on Sunday.

Encouraging employees to cheer for the Men in Blue, he added, "Pray your way, wish India win, party non-stop!!! And join in for the second half with a relaxed mind!"

The much-awaited face-off between Rohit Sharma’s India and Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium today at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM. While India is looking to cement a spot in the semifinals after their six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, Pakistan are in a must-win situation following their 60-run defeat to New Zealand.

The stakes are high for both teams. For India, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the latter having anchored India’s last chase with a century. Virat Kohli, who has struggled to convert starts into big scores, will also be under the spotlight, especially given his history of delivering in high-pressure games against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, known for his match-winning performances in Indo-Pak encounters, will be looking to make an impact.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are under significant pressure. Babar Azam has faced criticism for his slow innings against New Zealand, while the absence of Fakhar Zaman due to injury is another blow to their top order. Their bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi, were hammered by the Kiwis in the opening game, and they will need a much-improved performance to contain India’s batting firepower. The spin-friendly pitch in Dubai is expected to play a role, with India's Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel likely to exploit the conditions.

Adding to the tension is the backdrop of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, which has only fueled Pakistan’s motivation to prove a point. But as history has shown, India-Pakistan encounters are as much a test of nerves as they are of skill, making today’s clash one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

