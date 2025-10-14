‘India was right to…’: Brahma Chellaney says Gaza Peace Summit was just a victory lap for Trump

India was right to limit its representation to a deputy foreign minister at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, said geostrategist Brahma Chellaney. He reasoned that the summit was less about discussing Gaza's future but more a victory lap for US President Donald Trump, who has claimed to have stopped eight wars and is eyeing the coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite being invited personally by President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, decided to skip the summit. Instead, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh represented India at the summit co-chaired by Trump and El-Sisi.

“At the Sharm el-Sheikh ‘peace’ summit, co-chaired by the Egyptian and U.S. presidents, 24 other heads of state or government attended, including the emir of Qatar and the kings of Bahrain and Jordan. But since the summit was essentially staged to let Trump take a victory lap while sidestepping core questions about Gaza’s future and the rights of the Palestinian people, India was right to limit its representation to a deputy foreign minister,” said Chellaney.

Meanwhile, at the peace summit, Trump said he believed India and Pakistan would "live very nicely together". He made the remark while standing with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt.

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top. And he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” said Trump, also praising Pakistan's military leadership and said regional peace depended on good friends doing good things.

Pointing to Shehbaz Sharif, Trump said, "He is going to help make that happen, right?" Sharif, who spoke immediately after Trump, thanked him for defusing nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. He said that without Trump's intervention and his team during those four days, the war could have escalated to a level where no one would have survived.

Earlier, Trump took credit for preventing a war between India and Pakistan. Addressing the Knesset in Israel, he listed it among "eight conflicts" he said he helped prevent.