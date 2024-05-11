Indian army to induct first Hermes-900 Drone for surveillance along Pakistan border

In a significant development, the Indian Army is all set to induct its first Hermes-900 drone, also known as the Drishti-10 drone, to enhance its surveillance capabilities along the Pakistan border. The induction ceremony for the same is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on May 18, with senior Army officials in attendance.

The drone will be handed over to the Indian Army by Adani Defence, as per senior defence officials. Under emergency rules that mandate that the systems be more than 60% indigenous and fall under the 'Make in India' in Defence project, the Army has placed orders with the company for two of these drones.

Plans are in place to deploy these drones at the Bathinda base in Punjab, allowing the Army to monitor a vast area, including the desert sector and areas north of Punjab, military officials revealed. The Indian Army already operates Heron Mark 1 and Mark 2 drones, with additional orders for the Drishti-10 or Hermes-900 drones being part of the last batch of emergency procurements approved by the government.

Adani Defence had previously signed a deal with Israeli firm Elbit for the transfer of technology for the drones. The company has stated that it has indigenised 70 per cent of the drones and is working towards further increasing this percentage.

Additionally, the Indian Army has recently inducted more satellite communication-enabled drones from Israel, including a few Heron Mark 2 drones.