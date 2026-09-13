Box Office battle: 'Mirzapur: The Movie' eyes ₹250 cr globally as Hanuman Ansh charges ahead

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Strong opening and steady hold

Released on September 4, 2026, Mirzapur: The Movie delivered one of the year’s biggest Hindi openings, with trade tracker Sacnilk reporting Day 1 earnings of ₹24.75 crore, followed by ₹32 crore on Saturday and a peak of ₹36 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day India net to ₹93.75 crore and worldwide gross to ₹132.35 crore.

Unlike many big releases that see sharp weekday drops, the Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal headlined gangster drama held relatively steady through its first workweek, collecting ₹16.24 crore on Monday and ₹15.85 crore on Tuesday (Days 4 and 5) net in India, pushing the domestic net past ₹125 crore and worldwide gross close to ₹177 crore by Day 5, as per Sacnilk data.

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Mirzapur vs Hanuman Ansh

While Mirzapur: The Movie used its OTT fanbase to clock a blockbuster opening — ₹132.35 crore worldwide in three days — Hanuman Ansh has taken a slow-burn route to a similar scale. Starting modestly, the devotional drama exploded in weeks three and four, crossing ₹100 crore net in India by Day 31 and still holding strong into its sixth week.

As of September 12-13, trade figures place Hanuman Ansh at roughly ₹192-205 crore India net and about ₹227-236.5 crore worldwide, with Day 36-37 delivering double-digit crore days. Mirzapur crossed ₹200 crore worldwide within its first week but now faces the usual second-week dip, whereas Hanuman Ansh continues to defy normal drop-offs through word-of-mouth and repeat viewings.

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Trend outlook: who wins the race?

Hanuman Ansh is favoured to win the longer-term trend: already past ₹200 crore India net, it is being tipped by trade voices for a possible ₹300-400 crore lifetime if its sixth-week hold continues.

DO CHECKOUT: Hombale Films takes 'Hanuman Ansh' global: Check worldwide release date after ₹61 crore success

Mirzapur: The Movie has locked in a blockbuster opening and a solid first week, with early second-week holds pointing to a ₹250 crore+ net lifetime — strong, but likely below Hanuman Ansh’s ceiling. In short: Mirzapur wins the sprint; Hanuman Ansh looks set to win the marathon.