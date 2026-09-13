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'Haiwaan' Box Office collection Day 2: ₹5.5 crore in 2 days, posts one of Akshay Kumar's lowest openers

'Haiwaan' Box Office collection Day 2: ₹5.5 crore in 2 days, posts one of Akshay Kumar's lowest openers

Early trade commentary on Sacnilk described the opening as “absolutely shocking”, noting that the film would need exceptionally strong word of mouth to sustain itself given the low occupancy and weak per-show averages.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 10:03 AM IST
'Haiwaan' Box Office collection Day 2: ₹5.5 crore in 2 days, posts one of Akshay Kumar's lowest openersHaiwaan’s opening is a steep fall from Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s April 2026 hit, Bhooth Bangla.

Priyadarshan’s Hindi remake Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, opened to a tepid response at the box office, posting low occupancy and below-expected day-one numbers before a further dip on Saturday.

On its opening day (Friday, 11 September 2026), Haiwaan collected around ₹3 crore net in India across 7,224 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 11% occupancy, with morning shows at about 5%, afternoon and evening around 12%, and night shows touching 18%.

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MUST READ: 'Haiwaan' box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film logs tepid opening; falls behind 'Hanuman Ansh', 'Mirzapur'

Day 2: Further drop 

On Saturday (Day 2), collections fell further. As per Sacnilk, Haiwaan earned ₹2.50 crore net in India across 5,759 shows, reflecting a sharp decline from the opening day. After two days, the film’s India gross collection is reported at ₹6.60 crore, with India net at ₹5.50 crore. Overseas, it added another ₹1 crore on Day 2, pushing the total worldwide gross to ₹8.60 crore, according to Sacnilk’s figures.

'Shocking' start

Early trade commentary on Sacnilk described the opening as “absolutely shocking”, noting that the film would need exceptionally strong word of mouth to sustain itself given the low occupancy and weak per-show averages. With competition in theatres and muted advance bookings reported across major circuits, industry watchers are treating Haiwaan as an underperformer unless it sees a significant revival from Monday onwards.

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Haiwaan vs Bhooth Bangla: A Stark Drop

Haiwaan’s opening is a steep fall from Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s April 2026 hit, Bhooth Bangla. While Bhooth Bangla opened at around ₹16 crore net (including previews) and crossed ₹182 crore net in India and ₹270 crore worldwide, Haiwaan managed just ₹3 crore net on Day 1 and slid to ₹2.50 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day India net to ₹5.50 crore and worldwide gross to ₹8.60 crore, per Sacnilk.

ALSO READ: 'Haiwaan' movie Twitter review: 'Filling Mohanlal's shoes is never easy,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif film

The horror-comedy’s strong buzz and ensemble cast drove robust occupancy, whereas the darker Haiwaan has recorded low double-digit occupancy and weak per-show averages, prompting trade to call its start “shockingly low” despite the same director–star pairing.

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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 10:03 AM IST
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