'Haiwaan' Box Office collection Day 2: ₹5.5 crore in 2 days, posts one of Akshay Kumar's lowest openers

MUST READ: 'Haiwaan' box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film logs tepid opening; falls behind 'Hanuman Ansh', 'Mirzapur'

Day 2: Further drop

On Saturday (Day 2), collections fell further. As per Sacnilk, Haiwaan earned ₹2.50 crore net in India across 5,759 shows, reflecting a sharp decline from the opening day. After two days, the film’s India gross collection is reported at ₹6.60 crore, with India net at ₹5.50 crore. Overseas, it added another ₹1 crore on Day 2, pushing the total worldwide gross to ₹8.60 crore, according to Sacnilk’s figures.

'Shocking' start

Early trade commentary on Sacnilk described the opening as “absolutely shocking”, noting that the film would need exceptionally strong word of mouth to sustain itself given the low occupancy and weak per-show averages. With competition in theatres and muted advance bookings reported across major circuits, industry watchers are treating Haiwaan as an underperformer unless it sees a significant revival from Monday onwards.

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Haiwaan vs Bhooth Bangla: A Stark Drop

Haiwaan’s opening is a steep fall from Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s April 2026 hit, Bhooth Bangla. While Bhooth Bangla opened at around ₹16 crore net (including previews) and crossed ₹182 crore net in India and ₹270 crore worldwide, Haiwaan managed just ₹3 crore net on Day 1 and slid to ₹2.50 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day India net to ₹5.50 crore and worldwide gross to ₹8.60 crore, per Sacnilk.

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The horror-comedy’s strong buzz and ensemble cast drove robust occupancy, whereas the darker Haiwaan has recorded low double-digit occupancy and weak per-show averages, prompting trade to call its start “shockingly low” despite the same director–star pairing.