The much-awaited national census, including the caste enumeration initiative, is anticipated to commence on March 1, 2027, sources told India Today on Wednesday. Preparation for this extensive population survey has been carefully planned, signaling a significant advancement in meeting a longstanding demand. The Union government has tentatively outlined a timeline for the population and caste census, with nationwide implementation slated to kick off on March 1, 2027. In specific regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, the process may commence earlier, starting from October 2026.

This decision follows the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' approval of including caste data in the census, marking a significant development in addressing longstanding demands from various political entities. The census, traditionally conducted every ten years, was postponed from 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This delay has now set the stage for a comprehensive demographic assessment that is crucial for future planning and policy-making.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the inclusion of caste enumeration, describing it as a step towards "social and economic empowerment and holistic national progress."

This move is a response to persistent requests from opposition groups, including the Congress and regional parties, who have advocated for a comprehensive caste count. This decision also reflects recent regional precedents, such as Karnataka's caste survey, which faced criticism from certain communities over representation concerns. The inclusion of caste data is expected to provide a more accurate picture of the socio-economic conditions across different communities, facilitating targeted interventions.

First census since 2011

The upcoming census is poised to record demographic changes since the last census in 2011, which reported a population exceeding 121 crores with a growth rate of 17.7 percent. This comprehensive population count is crucial for understanding the current socio-economic landscape of India, enabling targeted development initiatives. The data collected will be instrumental in shaping policies that address the needs of a rapidly changing population structure, ensuring equitable growth and development.

Post census

Post-census, the government is expected to initiate the delimitation process, which involves redrawing constituency boundaries. This exercise, held off since 1976, aims to ensure equitable representation by adjusting parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on up-to-date population data. Although the number of Lok Sabha seats remained unchanged at 543 since 1971, the upcoming delimitation could potentially address imbalances in representation, ensuring that each constituency reflects the current population dynamics.

The freeze on the reallocation of seats, initially set to expire in 2001, was extended to 2026. With the census and delimitation poised to follow, the legislative landscape of India may undergo significant changes, ensuring each Member of Parliament represents a balanced number of constituents. This adjustment seeks to maintain fairness across regions with varying population growth rates. By aligning representation with current demographics, the process aims to uphold the democratic principle of equal representation for all citizens.