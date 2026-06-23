India's avocado boom: Check how former corporate professionals are making lakhs from farming

India's avocado market is witnessing rapid growth as health-conscious consumers increasingly embrace the nutrient-rich fruit. With prices ranging between ₹200 and ₹300 per kg, avocado cultivation has emerged as a lucrative opportunity for farmers.

Some of the most successful avocado growers are not traditional agriculturists but professionals who left careers in engineering, corporate management, academia, and technology to pursue farming. Their journeys highlight how knowledge-driven agriculture is creating new opportunities in rural India.

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Ex-Tata Motors employee earning ₹24 lakh profit per acre

Jalindar Jadkar returned to his hometown of Solapur district in Maharashtra after working at Tata Motors and started looking into alternatives to traditional farming. In Kurduvadi, which is at risk for drought, he resorted to avocado farming and now cultivates heat-tolerant kinds.

Jadkar has turned his farm into a successful business by using mulching techniques, organic agricultural methods, and mahogany trees to give shade. The report claims that he makes about ₹24 lakh per acre growing avocados.

IT engineer's forest-style farming model

Former IT engineer Kunal Ahire adopted a unique forest-style farming model on his Nashik farm. He avoids pruning, relies on natural mulch, and focuses on building healthy soil ecosystems.

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His approach delivers impressive results, with mature avocado trees producing up to 100 kg of fruit each. The produce fetches nearly ₹250 per kg, making the venture both environmentally sustainable and financially rewarding.

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Oxford MBA building organic farming enterprise

Jaipal Naik, who earned an MBA from Oxford University and previously worked in the corporate sector, left his job to pursue farming in Telangana. After initial setbacks with imported avocado varieties, he shifted to heat-tolerant cultivars better suited to local conditions.

Today, his organically grown avocados sell for around ₹250 per kg. By combining direct-to-consumer sales with a nursery business, Naik has built a thriving agricultural enterprise.

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PhD holder from IIT-Bombay

Dr NS Biradar returned to his Karnataka hometown to begin organic avocado farming after receiving a PhD from IIT Bombay and working in academia for more than thirty years.

He uses organic farming methods, intercrops avocados with areca nut palms, and sells high-quality fruit for about ₹200 per kilogram. In addition to teaching other farmers how to cultivate exotic fruits, his scientific expertise has enabled him to optimise farm management.

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Farmer who switched to avocados

Parmeshwar Thorat, from Maharashtra's drought-hit Beed district, moved away from pomegranate farming after facing unstable returns. He planted the Arka Supreme avocado variety, which thrives in high temperatures and low rainfall.

Today, Thorat earns around ₹10 lakh profit per acre. In addition to fruit production, he generates extra income through the sale of grafted avocado saplings and uses rainwater harvesting to support cultivation.

Avocado farming is fundamentally changing lives across India by acting as a highly lucrative wealth creator, a reverse-migration catalyst, and a baseline solution for climate-resilient agriculture.