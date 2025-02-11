'Ye bhi churaya hua tha,' say netizens about Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on 'India's Got Latent'

After the massive backlash over his comments on a recent episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's woes did not subside. During the show, Allahbadia had a rather intrusive question to ask of a contestant.

Allahbadia asked the contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and make it stop?" The video of the episode went viral on social media, with politicians and netizens calling out India's Got Latent for promoting vulgarity in the name of comedy.

Not just this, netizens also soon found out that his controversial comments were not even original and were lifted from a foreign show. The comments initially appeared in an episode of Truth or Drink by Sammy Walsh and Alan Fang.

This revelation led to more condemnation for Allahbadia, with users asking if there was anything original about the YouTuber-podcaster at all.

"Itna kaand karne ke baad ye pata chala ke ye bhi churaya hua tha dusri jagah se (sic)," a user said.

"Ranveer Allahbadia was aware of what he was going to say - it was a well-prepared skit copied from an English show! It was not an accident or a slip of tongue! Don't accept his apology because it was not a mistake!" another user said.

"That Ranveer Allahbadia joke is actually from another show called #OGCrew. Dude actually saw something on the internet, thought it was funny and plagiarized it," a third user commented.

"Damn brother copied this also - is there nothing original about this guy?" a social media user asked.

"Absolutely. They know exactly what they’re doing. If it had been live and spontaneous, I could understand that. However, this is a recorded, edited, and promoted production, and they are fully aware of the impact it has," yet another user commented.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia has apologised for his comments on the show, saying family is the last thing he would disrespect. Moreover, the Guwahati Police filed an FIR against all the influencers who were seen in the video, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X (formerly Twitter).

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija have been accused of "promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion", as per the FIR.