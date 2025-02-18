India's Got Latent row: 'Disgusted', says Allahbadia's lawyer Chandrachud, drags Nupur Sharma case in SC

Lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, who is representing Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps in his petitions seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him, said before the Supreme Court Tuesday that he was 'disgusted' with the popular podcaster's remarks on the 'India's Got Latent' show.

“As an officer of the court, I personally am disgusted by what the petitioner has said," he said, adding, "but whether it rises to the level of a criminal offence is another question”.

Related Articles

Chandrachud, who is the son of former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud, submitted before the court that the petitioner has received death threats. "A Rs 5-lakh reward has been announced for cutting his tongue. A former wrestler says he should not be spared in 'any party we meet him'. All for a 10 second clip," Chandrachud told the bench, comprising Justices Suryakant and N Kotiswar Singh.

In response, Justice Suryakant asked why should Allahbadia be protected. "Such behaviour (Allahbadia's remarks) has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him," he asked, adding, "...you uttered such words for popularity and now threats are also issued for the same (reason)."

Chandrachud said he could not "defend on morality". "One of the co-accused (in the obscenity case) is threatened with acid attacks. In the Nupur case, the statement was worse," the counsel said in reference to the 2022 row over BJP leader Nupur Sharma's abusive comments against Prophet Muhammad.

The bench later granted relief to Allahbadia from arrest. However, he was told to deposit his passport with the Thane police, and warned not to try and leave the country without the court's nod. He was also told neither he nor his associates could participate in any further stand-up comedy or 'roast' shows till further notice.