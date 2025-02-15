‘Feeling scared’: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia says ‘won’t run away’ despite ‘getting death threats’

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia revealed that he has been receiving death threats following his controversial “sex with parents” remark. He also alleged that some individuals have posed as patients to gain access to his mother’s clinic, escalating his fear for his family’s safety.

In an Instagram post, Allahbadia stated, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry.”

Addressing the threats, he wrote, “I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.”

On February 14, Mumbai and Guwahati police searched for Allahbadia at his Mumbai residence, but the apartment was locked, and his phone remains switched off. An official from Mumbai police stated on February 15 that comedian Samay Raina has been given until March 10 to appear for questioning in connection with Allahbadia’s controversial remarks made on his YouTube show.

Allahbadia is facing charges of obscenity and offending public morality for his comments on an episode of India’s Got Latent, a stand-up comedy show.

Despite the backlash, the YouTuber received support from fellow influencers who appreciated his public apology and his acknowledgment of wrongdoing. The comments section of his Instagram post was filled with encouraging messages from creators urging him to stay strong and improve.

“Man made an awful joke. Man made a mistake. Man realised his mistake. Man apologised. Man assures to learn from this and be careful. WHAT MORE DO WE WANT? Constant threats of violence, asking for him to be hanged to death, threatening his family. Isn’t it getting too extreme?” wrote a user.

Another user commented, “What you said was very, very wrong, but after all, you are human too! We’re glad you realized your mistake and aren’t justifying it. Come back stronger & better, champ. Stay strong! FULL SUPPORT.”