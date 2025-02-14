Lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud takes up case for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. All about former CJI's son

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court, seeking relief from multiple FIRs filed against him for allegedly making obscene remarks during a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. Lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud filed the petition on Allahbadia’s behalf, requesting an urgent hearing due to a summons issued by the Assam Police.

Related Articles

Abhinav Chandrachud, who represents Allahbadia, is a noted lawyer practicing at the Bombay High Court. He is the son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and holds multiple prestigious degrees, including a Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD) and Master of the Science of Law (JSM) from Stanford Law School, where he was a Franklin Family Scholar. He also earned an LLM from Harvard Law School as a Dana Scholar.

Chandrachud’s career includes a stint as an associate attorney at the global law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He is also an author of acclaimed books, including *Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India* and *Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989*. His opinion pieces have appeared in several prominent newspapers.

In his farewell speech, former CJI DY Chandrachud shared a story about Abhinav and his brother Chintan, both lawyers. When he requested them to argue in the Supreme Court during his tenure, they declined, citing professional integrity concerns. “Dad, we shall do it after you demit office,” they told him. “Why should we bring disrepute to your name and ours by practicing in SC when you are a judge?”

“I am truly blessed to have children who have that ethos,” Chandrachud recalled.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar acknowledged the request for urgency but declined an immediate oral mention. CJI Khanna assured that the matter would be listed for hearing within two to three days, noting that a date had already been assigned.

The legal charges against Allahbadia include Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which penalizes acts that insult a woman’s modesty through words, gestures, or other means. He also faces allegations of infringing upon a woman’s privacy under related laws.