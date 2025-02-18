'India's Got Latent' row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against multiple FIRs today

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a plea from YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, contesting FIRs filed against him due to comments made on a YouTube show. The case is scheduled to be taken up by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, following a request from Allahbadia's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, for urgent consideration.

Related Articles

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna confirmed the bench assignment, stating, "I have assigned the bench, and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days." The controversy stems from Allahbadia's remarks on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, "India's Got Latent," which sparked significant backlash and resulted in multiple FIRs across various states.

Both Allahbadia and Raina have issued apologies.

Raina said: "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Allahbadia also apologised, acknowledging that his comments were not appropriate, saying, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened, issuing summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and others involved. Allahbadia cited death threats as a reason for requesting a postponement of the hearing, which has been rescheduled for 6 March. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also summoned Allahbadia and Raina for questioning, with Allahbadia's appearance scheduled for 24 February. Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav reported that 42 individuals, including artists and influencers, have been called for questioning in relation to the incident.

The legal proceedings have extended beyond the primary figures of Allahbadia and Raina, with other digital influencers like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija also named in the FIRs.

The matter has seen hearings rescheduled due to various logistical and safety concerns, with some individuals currently abroad. Despite the ongoing legal challenges, both Allahbadia and Raina have remained out of contact with investigation agencies, according to a joint statement by the Mumbai and Guwahati Police.