India's 'Raksha kavach': How our air defence shield differs from Israel's Iron Dome. All you need to know

On May 7 night, India’s integrated air defence and counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) network was activated in response to a coordinated aerial incursion by Pakistan. Multiple armed drones, loitering munitions, and missiles were detected approaching 15 strategic military installations, including Indian Air Force bases in Pathankot and Srinagar.

The response from India’s defence system was swift and effective, neutralising the threats before they could inflict damage — demonstrating the country’s growing capability to counter complex aerial threats in real time.

India’s air defence architecture comprises a blend of imported, indigenous, and co-developed technologies, forming a multi-tiered system designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats.

At the forefront of this system is the Russian-manufactured S-400 Triumf. This advanced surface-to-air missile system, currently operational with three squadrons in India, is capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 400 kilometres and altitudes reaching 30 kilometres. It is engineered to intercept a wide array of aerial threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Complementing the S-400 is the indigenous Akash surface-to-air missile system. The Akash is designed for short-range defence, with an engagement capability of up to 30 kilometres, and serves as a critical component of India’s lower-tier interception grid.

In 2021, the Indian Air Force formally inducted the Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system. Developed in collaboration with Israel, the Barak-8 extends interception capabilities to 70 kilometres and is designed to neutralize aerial threats such as fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and missiles. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh characterized this system as a "game changer" in bolstering India’s air defence preparedness.

India’s air defence strategy differs significantly from systems such as Israel’s Iron Dome. While the Iron Dome is optimized for short-range rocket threats, India’s multi-layered defence is structured to address long-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, and hypersonic projectiles, providing broader strategic coverage.

In addition to missile systems, India has developed an indigenous multi-layer protection platform named “Raksha Kavach.” Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Raksha Kavach was publicly demonstrated at Aero India 2025. It is designed to protect high-value assets, personnel, and armoured units from a diverse set of threats.

Raksha Kavach incorporates a suite of technologies, including ballistic, blast, and electronic protection layers. Utilizing advanced nano-technology-based composite materials, the system offers both durability and lightweight construction, enabling integration into various defence applications — from soldier gear to vehicle platforms.

Key features of Raksha Kavach include its ability to detect, assess, and neutralize threats instantaneously. The system employs satellite-based surveillance, reconnaissance drones, air-to-air missiles, drone interception capabilities, electronic warfare systems, and laser-based directed energy weapons. This integration enables real-time engagement of threats before they reach critical targets, enhancing India's strategic defence posture.