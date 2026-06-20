India's tea map is changing: Bengaluru leads the obsession, but Bhubaneswar, Kochi drive growth

India may run on chai, but where Indians are sipping—and how they are shopping for their favourite brew—is changing rapidly.

While Bengaluru has emerged as the country's most tea-obsessed city, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad, some of the fastest growth in tea consumption is coming from smaller urban centres such as Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, according to a new Instamart analysis of tea orders across more than 130 cities.

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The findings paint a picture of a country where traditional tea rituals remain firmly intact, even as new markets and evolving tastes reshape India's tea landscape.

Bengaluru tops India's tea charts

If there is one city that truly wears its love for tea on its sleeve, it is Bengaluru.

The tech capital emerged as India's most tea-obsessed city, with Mumbai and Hyderabad following closely behind.

For years, Bengaluru has been associated with coffee culture, specialty cafés and startup-fuelled caffeine habits. But the latest data suggests tea is holding its own—and perhaps thriving—in the city.

Mumbai and Hyderabad, meanwhile, continue to display a strong appetite for tea, underlining the beverage's enduring appeal across India's major metropolitan centres.

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The surprise winners

Yet, the real story may lie outside the metros.

Bhubaneswar emerged as India's fastest-growing tea city, registering a 64% year-on-year increase in tea orders. Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi also featured among the fastest-growing markets, highlighting the increasing influence of smaller cities in shaping consumption trends.

The shift suggests that India's tea boom is no longer concentrated in a handful of large urban centres. Instead, demand is becoming more widespread, aided by the growing reach of quick-commerce platforms and changing consumer preferences.

Tradition still rules

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Despite the rise of wellness beverages and experimental flavours, Indians have not abandoned their favourite cup.

Adrak chai remains the country's most-loved tea flavour and features among the most-ordered varieties across every major city. Plain black tea, elaichi tea, green tea and masala chai complete the list of India's top five tea varieties.

The message is clear: Indians may be willing to experiment, but they are not ready to give up the classics.

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New tastes are brewing

Alongside traditional favourites, consumers are embracing newer formats and flavours.

Ready-to-drink tea emerged as the fastest-growing category, posting 109% growth year-on-year, while peach tea recorded a staggering 62-fold increase, making it India's fastest-growing flavour. Wellness teas led by Tulsi, green tea and blue pea tea also saw strong demand.

Kombucha, once confined largely to niche cafés and health-conscious circles, has also entered the list of India's fastest-growing tea trends.

Together, these shifts suggest that India's tea map is evolving.

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad may dominate in terms of passion, but the next chapter of India's tea story is increasingly being written in cities like Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi—one cup at a time.

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