Indus Waters Treaty: India informs Pakistan of 'abeyance with immediate effect' over cross border terror

In a diplomatic shift, India has put the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty on hold, citing Pakistan’s inaction and persistent cross-border terrorism. The announcement came via a formal letter from India’s Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee to her Pakistani counterpart, marking a major escalation in regional water diplomacy.

On April 24, India’s Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee officially informed Pakistan’s Secretary of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, of the Government of India’s decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 in abeyance with immediate effect.

Mukherjee stated, “This is with reference to Government of India's notices sent to the Government of Pakistan seeking modification of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 (the Treaty) under Article XII (3) of the Treaty. These communications cited fundamental changes in the circumstances that have taken place since the Treaty was executed that require a re-assessment of obligations under the various Articles of the Treaty read with its Annexures."

The letter highlighted multiple shifts, including dramatic changes in population demographics and India’s push toward clean energy, which have altered the foundational assumptions of the agreement.

Mukherjee further stressed, “The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

She noted that these security challenges have obstructed India’s ability to fully utilize its water rights under the treaty. Additionally, she pointed out Pakistan’s consistent refusal to engage in dialogue, stating, “Pakistan has refused to respond to India’s request to enter into negotiations as envisaged under the Treaty and is thus in breach of the Treaty.”

Concluding the communication, Mukherjee declared, “The Government of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect.”