PM Narendra Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu on 'barbaric' Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 24 and appraised him about the barbaric attack on tourists. The Israeli PM strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out on Indian soil and expressed solidarity with India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the details shared by Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X (formally Twitter), it was observed that PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

The conversation between PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu comes amid a wave of international condemnation of the attack.

PM @netanyahu of Israel called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil. He expressed solidarity with the people of India, and the families of the victims. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross border terrorist attack and reiterated… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 24, 2025

On April 23, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, condemned in the strongest words the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam on April 22. He assured India of continued cooperation in areas such as technology, methodology and intelligence in the fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror attack, which took place on April 22 in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district. The brutal incident turned a peaceful tourist destination into a scene of devastation, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others.

The assault is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had received a call from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which the French leadership conveyed its solidarity with the people of India.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed the sentiment, calling the attack “a senseless and shocking act of violence”, and adding, “Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families.”

Advertisement

In his first public address after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 sent out a strong message from Bihar’s Madhubani.

Calling the attack one of the worst on civilians since 26/11, PM Modi paid homage to the victims with a moment of silence before vowing to identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. In a fiery speech, the PM hinted at decisive future action and reminded the world of India's past surgical and airstrikes in response to terror.

Meanwhile, KSE100, the benchmark index at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), plunged over 2,000 points, a day after India announced a series of diplomatic measures, targeting Pakistan in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. At last count, KSE100 stood at 115,128.04, down 2,098.10 points or 1.79 percent.

(With inputs from ANI)