Pahalgam terror attack: Mukesh Ambani offers free treatment to all injured victims. Here's what we know

The Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead and dozens injured has shaken the nation. Now, two of Mumbai's leading private healthcare institutions — Reliance Foundation’s Sir HN Hospital and Lilavati Hospital — have stepped forward, offering free treatment to victims and their families.

Leading the charge is Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who condemned the attack as a crime against humanity and vowed support for the injured.

“I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Ambani announced that “Our Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured.” He called terrorism “an enemy of humanity” and emphasized the need for collective resistance. “It must not be supported by anyone in any manner. We fully stand with our Honourable Prime Minister, Government of India, and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism,” he added.

The brutal attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir on April 22, claimed 26 lives and left at least 20 others wounded.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre also pledged support. In a statement, Rajesh Mehta, Permanent Trustee of the hospital, said, “We at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre are deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. On behalf of our entire board, under the guidance of Charuben Mehta, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.” He urged those requiring medical care and support to contact the hospital immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)