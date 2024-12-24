'Infosys thinks it's in real estate business': BJP leader slams IT firm for no job, Mohandas Pai responds

BJP's Arvind Bellad, who is also the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, on Tuesday criticised IT firm Infosys for not creating enough jobs despite taking lands at subsidised rates. Speaking in the assembly, Bellad said: "Infosys seems to think it’s in the real estate business, not IT! Subsidized land across Karnataka but no jobs?"

The BJP leader said that it was time for the state government to look into this act. "We owe it to the farmers who lost their lands!"

Bellad's remarks, however, did not go down well with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, who said the BJP leader was doing "destructive politics".

In a tweet, Pai said that Bellad wants to get industry to Hubli-Dharward, but "abuses and threatens those who have come and invested". "This is extremely wrong and with abusive political leaders like him is there any hope at all for many others to come? This is destructive politics at its worst."

Bellad had also raised this issue in the past.

In February this year, the BJP leader raised the issue in the assembly, saying that Infosys had promised jobs, "but all we got were empty promises and trees". "Infosys Hubli was granted 58 acres of land which is in my constituency with the aim of fostering employment for the entire North Karnataka region, yet it has failed to deliver on job creation," he said.

"As a representative, I can't face the farmers I pacified anymore. It's time for Infosys to face the consequences and for the government to reclaim the land that’s rightfully ours," he added. He also informed the House that Infosys had been granted the land at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 lakh per acre, compared to its actual value of Rs 1.5 crore.

Bellad is the sitting MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency.

Months after Bellad's criticism. Infosys reportedly announced, in June this year, incentives to employees willing to transfer to its Hubballi development centre. The Hubballi centre became operational in 2022. Infosys was allotted 50 acres for this facility, which, when fully functional, was expected to accommodate up to 5,000 tech professionals.



