Is Goa really 'down in the dumps'? Tourism dept slams comparisons to destinations like Sri Lanka, Thailand

Following a storm of social media posts slamming Goa’s tourism setup – from taxis to hotels – and drawing comparisons to international destinations like Sri Lanka, the Goa government has reportedly released a statement pushing back, arguing that measuring a single Indian state against entire countries "may yield an inaccurate perspective."

In its response, the Department of Tourism acknowledged public concern, noting recent social media debates over the state’s tourism challenges and pledging ongoing efforts to address them. The statement clarified that Goa, as a state within India, faces unique logistical constraints compared to standalone countries with larger infrastructure budgets and independent tourism policies.

The tourism department conceded that Goa’s limited international air connectivity remains a barrier but added that it’s working closely with the Indian government to open more direct routes to boost accessibility. This includes discussions on additional seat entitlements and expanded flight schedules to accommodate demand.

"Goa, like any tourist destination, operates within market dynamics, which can sometimes drive up costs in airfares and hotel rates," the department explained, adding that the state remains committed to offering a vibrant holiday experience for all travelers. Despite higher prices, the department highlighted the presence of top international hotel brands, with several new properties in the pipeline, further underscoring Goa’s appeal for global visitors.

The response follows a wave of posts on X claiming that Goa’s tourism industry is “down in the dumps,” pushing tourists to consider Sri Lanka, Thailand, or Vietnam instead. Critics cited high costs, unreliable transport, and the “local taxi mafia” as deterrents for many travelers.

Countering these claims, the Department of Tourism pointed to a “robust resurgence” in domestic tourism, noting that over 8 million Indian tourists visited Goa in 2023, a figure that exceeds pre-pandemic numbers. It also reported that 4.5 lakh foreign tourists came to Goa last year, despite lingering challenges in the global travel market.

Further, the department expressed a shift in focus from sheer visitor numbers to sustainable tourism, with an emphasis on environmental and community benefits. “Our goal is to prioritize quality over quantity, ensuring that tourism in Goa benefits both the local ecosystem and its people,” the department noted.

Ministry of Tourism data indicates Goa’s international tourism has not fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels; foreign tourist visits peaked at over 9 lakh in 2018 and 2019, compared to 4.5 lakh in 2023. However, the government remains optimistic, asserting that planned infrastructure and connectivity improvements will position Goa strongly in the competitive tourism market.