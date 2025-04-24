Israel's Mossad uncovered alleged Rahul Gandhi link to Hindenburg, claims media report

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad allegedly hacked into the home servers of Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda in a covert operation aimed at investigating possible links between the Indian opposition and US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, according to a report by Sputnik India, citing unnamed sources.

As per the Sputnik report, Mossad’s alleged intrusion targeted Pitroda’s US-based systems and accessed encrypted chatrooms and backchannel communication platforms.

Advertisement

The operation reportedly sought material that could establish whether individuals connected to the Indian National Congress had any engagement with the Hindenburg team ahead of its January 2023 report on the Adani Group.

The report further claims that among those allegedly linked to the communications was Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The stated objective of the alleged surveillance was to examine whether there was any coordinated effort to use the Hindenburg disclosures to politically target Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Business Today has not independently verified these claims. Several news outlets have also reported on the claims, attributing the information to Sputnik India.

No official response has been issued so far by Mossad, the Israeli government, Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi, or the Congress party. The story will be updated if and when any of the concerned parties provide a statement.

Advertisement

Hindenburg Research’s report, released in January 2023, accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation, accounting irregularities, and the use of offshore shell companies to inflate valuations.

The report triggered a sharp decline in Adani Group stocks, wiping out over $100 billion in market value. The conglomerate has denied all allegations, calling the report a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless claims.”