'It makes you question...': Edelweiss CEO's emotional note as Epigamia co-founder dies of cardiac arrest

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, shared a heartfelt message on Sunday, expressing grief over the rising number of individuals succumbing to heart attacks and stress-related ailments in their 40s and 50s.

"It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress-related ailments," Gupta wrote in a tweet. "It makes you question a lot of things."

Related Articles

Sharing her perspective on managing stress, she stated: "As I get older, my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful. Rich lists and power lists will make you believe life is a race, but there is always someone who has more...and many who have less. Count the blessings and live the moments.”

It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things.



As I get older my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful. Rich lists and power… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 22, 2024

While Gupta did not specify whom she was referring to, her comments came a day after Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, passed away on Saturday at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by Drums Food International, the parent company of Epigamia, in an official statement.

Mirchandani, an alumnus of NYU Stern and The Wharton School, founded Drums Food International in 2013. He transformed the company from its initial focus on Hoki Poki ice cream into Epigamia, a leading Greek yogurt brand in India. With a retail presence spanning over 20,000 touchpoints across 30 cities, the company, under his leadership, was gearing up for a Middle East expansion by 2025-26.

His untimely demise adds to a series of recent losses in India’s startup ecosystem, including Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty and Good Capital’s Rohan Malhotra.

Ganesh Sonawane, Founder and CEO of Frido, said he was devastated to learn of the untimely passing of Rohan. "At just 41, he left us due to a heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of innovation in the Indian startup sector. His vision brought us a world-class brand, touching countless lives with phenomenal products. May he find eternal peace."

On August 7 this year, Ambareesh Murty, aged 51, died of cardiac arrest in Leh. He was on an offsite trip with the strategy team of Pepperfry. A fitness enthusiast and trekker, Murty co-founded Pepperfry with Ashish Shah in 2011. Before his entrepreneurial journey, Murty had notable stints at Cadbury, ICICI AMC, and Britannia.

