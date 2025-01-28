‘It shows that...’: PM Modi champions ‘concert economy’ after Coldplay’s record-breaking performances in India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 pitched for ‘concert economy’ while highlighting the massively successful concerts of Coldplay in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The PM said, “You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concert organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India… I expect the state and the private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills”, while addressing the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ in Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi asserted that top artists from around the world are being attracted to the country and urged state and private sectors to invest in infrastructure for the concert economy, highlighting its potential to generate revenue and create jobs.

The PM also added that India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit next month, showcasing the country’s creative power globally.

The concert economy boosts tourism and creates a large number of jobs. I urge both the state and private sectors to focus on the necessary infrastructure for the concert economy. Next month, India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit, a major event that will give the country's creative power a new identity globally. The revenue generated from such events in the states also contributes to advancing the economy, PM Modi said.

There are vast opportunities for concert economy in a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance and storytelling, and with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, he added.

Following Coldplay's concert, netizens have slammed Diljit Dosanjh for his remark that he would not perform in India until the infrastructure improves. Dosanjh had made the remark while performing at one his shows during his Dil-luminati tour in the country.

Sharing a video, a user wrote, "Coldplay at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India does have a world-class infrastructure for live concerts."

"Hello @diljitdosanjh, India does have the infrastructure for such concerts, it's only that you need to be better aware and need to prepare better," posted another, while another wrote, "India does have infrastructure for live concerts @diljitdosanjh. Just hire a better team," remarked a netizen.

Coldplay’s record-breaking two-night performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad cemented India’s growing reputation as a global concert hub. Over January 25-26, the British band drew over 223,000 fans — 111,581 on the first night and 111,989 on the second — making it the largest stadium concert of the 21st century, surpassing George Strait’s Texas record of 110,905 attendees.