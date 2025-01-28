Coldplay Mumbai vs Ahmedabad: Fans rave about Gujarat concert's scale, vibe, say 'Ahmedabad, a clear winner'

Coldplay’s India tour ended with a bang, as the British rock band performed two sold-out shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad over the weekend. The concerts, attended by over 1.3 lakh fans on January 26, left an indelible mark, with attendees and social media users alike calling it a show to remember.

Mumbai vs Ahmedabad: Fans Draw Comparisons

While the tour began with three concerts in Mumbai, including back-to-back shows at DY Patil Sports Stadium, many fans felt the Ahmedabad leg was far superior. A fan who attended all three shows wrote, “I attended three shows on this tour—two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad show was the clear winner in scale, energy, and organisation.”

Another user added, “Seems like Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad had a much better vibe than the Mumbai one.”

Some fans praised the infrastructure and management, saying, “The lights, infrastructure, and crowd are perfectly syncing with the vibe. Not far when artists will prefer this venue over others after this concert.”

One attendee tweeted, “Glad I didn’t get Mumbai tickets. Scale of Ahmedabad very tough to match. Truly magical.”

Social Media Reactions to the Concert

The event wasn’t just about music; fans on social media reacted to every element of the experience. A fan quipped, “Ahmedabad mogged Mumbai crowd. Insane vibes lol.”

Another wrote, “India does have world-class infrastructure for live concerts; you just need good team management!”

The concert also caught the attention of prominent personalities. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from the show, calling it a turning point for India’s live entertainment scene. “The world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment… Coldplay. Ahmedabad,” Mahindra tweeted.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the event’s global benchmark, while Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi praised the state police and event organisers for smooth logistics.

The Ahmedabad concert featured stunning visuals, pyrotechnics, and LED wristbands that turned the stadium into a glowing sea of light. Coldplay thrilled fans with hits like Yellow, Viva La Vida, and My Universe.

Adding a patriotic touch, Chris Martin performed Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salaam on the piano. Cricket star Jasprit Bumrah’s surprise appearance and Martin’s shoutout to him sent fans into a frenzy.