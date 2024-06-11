'It's a huge responsibility': Suresh Gopi takes charge as Union Minister of State

BJP's Suresh Gopi assumed the charge as Minister of State on Tuesday, a day after the portfolios were allocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gopi, the only BJP MP from Kerala, has been made the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas; and the Ministry of Tourism. After taking charge of the Tourism Ministry, Gopi said: "I have to be made knowledgeable about the capacity of my chair, the areas which are available for me to penetrate and then set a platter for which I have to study the ministry and the terrain of the whole country, which I am not very akin to."

The actor-turned-politician said he can now think about the possibilities of states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra, and Kerala. "But there are other states who are still 9-month uterine condition. I have to mend ways, and make pathfinding interventions to have a good deliverance. I am looking forward to that moment."

#WATCH | Delhi: Suresh Gopi takes charge as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Tourism.



In the Ministry of Petroleum, Gopi was welcomed by Hardeep Puri, who will be heading the Petroleum Ministry. "It's a huge responsibility. So, I have to look at the prospects that the Prime Minister is looking forward to. After going through all the content of the next level of emerging petroleum systems in India, maybe I will be able to put in my contribution. Let's keep our thoughts open. Thanks to the people of Kerala, Thrissur. You gave me this opportunity," Gopi told ANI after taking charge as Minister of State.

Gopi was among the 71 members sworn into Prime Minister Modi's Council of Ministers on Sunday evening and was allotted the portfolios of petroleum and tourism, a day later.

On Monday, Gopi rejected some reports that claimed he may not join Modi's Cabinet due to his film commitments. "A few media platforms are spreading incorrect news that I'm going to resign from the council of ministers of Modi govt. This is grossly incorrect. It is a matter of pride for me to be in the council of ministers of the Modi govt, and to represent the people of Kerala," he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Gopi defeated advocate and CPM candidate VS Sunilkumar by 74,686 votes from Thrissur.