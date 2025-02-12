'It's too much to handle, I only wanted to...': Samay Raina breaks silence amid India's Got Latent row 

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the controversy surrounding the India's Got Latent show, took to Instagram to express his distress over the recent developments. "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle," he wrote. "I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time."

Raina added that he is willing to cooperate with the authorities. "I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their enquiries are concluded fairly," he said.

The controversy erupted after a video clip from India's Got Latent, featuring social media influencers and comedians, went viral on social media. It drew widespread criticism for allegedly offensive language, including remarks about disabled persons.

The backlash intensified when Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, a member of Maharashtra BJP’s Uttar Bhartiya Morcha, filed a complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia and other participants of the show. Pandey, who is disabled, called for action against the show, claiming that it used derogatory language about disabled persons.

The Mumbai Police recorded statements from four individuals, including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija and Allahbadia’s manager. However, Ranveer Allahbadia, who has over 16 million followers across platforms, has not yet been questioned. Allahbadia previously issued a video apology, calling his comment a "lapse in judgment," but the controversy continues to escalate.

The case has also caught the attention of political leaders and regulatory bodies. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raised the issue in Parliament, demanding a law to regulate social media content. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned several individuals associated with the show, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, to appear on February 17 in New Delhi.