'Let's not lose next 75 years': Jaishankar's Pakistan visit stirs hope for fresh start as Nawaz Sharif calls for '75 years of peace,' expresses hope of Modi's visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on October 16 has generated significant attention, raising hopes for a possible thaw in the strained relations between India and Pakistan. In a conversation with India Today, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism that Jaishankar's presence in Pakistan could signal a fresh chapter in the bilateral relationship, with both nations focusing on future challenges such as energy security and climate change.

Sharif stressed the need to revive the long-stalled peace process between India and Pakistan, highlighting the importance of not allowing tensions to derail progress. "We need to resume the talks from where we left off," he remarked, referencing the unresolved disputes that have plagued the two countries for decades.

Calling for a renewed spirit of cooperation, Sharif reflected on the prolonged hostilities, saying, "We've already lost 75 years to conflict. Let's not lose another 75."

He also expressed his wish for greater diplomacy, noting that he would have welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the SCO meeting. "It would have been good if Modi had come," he said, underscoring the potential for improved neighbourly relations. "We cannot change our geography. We must learn to live as good neighbours."

Jaishankar, in his address at the SCO meeting, refrained from direct engagement with Pakistan but made pointed remarks about the obstacles hindering regional cooperation. He cautioned against the "three evils" of terrorism, extremism, and separatism, which continue to undermine efforts for economic and social connectivity.

"Our initiatives will advance only when our commitment to the SCO Charter is resolute," Jaishankar said, emphasizing that cross-border activities characterized by terrorism and extremism are unlikely to promote trade, energy cooperation, or people-to-people interactions.

In addition to attending the official SCO gathering, Jaishankar held discussions with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, a close ally of Nawaz Sharif, further fueling speculation about potential diplomatic overtures.

Sharif's comments and Jaishankar's visit, while cautious in tone, have sparked a glimmer of hope among observers that the two nuclear-armed neighbours might be ready to shift from confrontation towards cooperation. However, the challenges ahead remain significant, as both countries grapple with deeply entrenched political and security concerns.