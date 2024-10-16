SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar, Shehbaz Sharif shake hands ahead of meet, Bilawal Bhutto pitches for Indo-Pak talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday shook hands and exchanged greetings during an informal dinner hosted by the latter. Jaishankar is in Islamabad to attend the two-day-long Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

This, however, was no indication of a thaw in the strained ties between India and Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif greeted all the leaders of the delegations of the SCO member nations at the banquet reception. Jaishankar also exchanged pleasantries with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pressed for bilateral talks with India on the sidelines of the SCO summit even as both the sides ruled out such a possibility.

In an interview with Pakistan's ARY News, Bhutto Zardari asked: "Why be so rigid?", while adding that India and Pakistan should consider a bilateral talk on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

"A conversation is necessary, whether today or tomorrow. Even if it is not in the context of the SCO, both countries have to resume bilateral talks sooner or later."

Jaishankar in Pakistan: Top 10 developments so far