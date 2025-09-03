Jammu & Kashmir rains: 68 trains cancelled, Srinagar-Jammu NH closed, schools shut

The National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir has been closed off due to inclement weather that has led to flooding, landslides and widespread devastation across the state. The Railways has also cancelled multiple trains, and the authorities have decided to shut schools and colleges across Kashmir division.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for all forms of vehicular traffic due to severe weather conditions. Officials have reported that this adverse weather has triggered landslides, shooting stones, and waterlogging at several locations. Authorities have also announced the closure of all educational institutions across the Kashmir division. In a precautionary statement they said, "In view of inclement weather conditions, schools and colleges across Kashmir division shall remain closed today on 03.09.2025 as a precautionary measure." This decision is intended to ensure the safety of students and staff amid worsening conditions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Further compounding the transport issues, the Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of 68 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Katra stations until September 30. These cancellations were due to significant damage and misalignment caused by recent heavy rains and flash floods in the Pathankot-Jammu section. The railway closure has left scores of passengers, including pilgrims, stranded in the region.

Efforts are being made to assist stranded passengers. An official noted, "To facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, the following train services are being run: Jammu Tawi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (2 shuttle services), Jammu Tawi-Kolkata, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi."

The recent rainfall has been unprecedented, with the Jammu region recording its heaviest downpour since 1910, reaching 380 mm by Wednesday. This extreme weather has caused not only transport issues but also a devastating landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, which claimed 34 lives. Such incidents underscore the severe impact of the weather on the region.

Advertisement

To further alleviate the situation, shuttle services have been introduced between Jammu and Katra. "Shuttle services have been started with the induction of two pairs of trains to facilitate the movement of locals and stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra have started," an official stated. Additionally, the Railways have restored several key train services, including the Sampark Kranti and Sealdah Express, to enhance connectivity.

Despite the challenging conditions, some train services are set to resume, including the Vande Bharat train, which is scheduled to operate from September 7. This gradual resumption is part of a broader plan to restore normalcy and ensure the movement of passengers as soon as possible.

The adverse weather is predicted to continue, with further rainfall expected over the next 24 hours. Authorities and emergency services remain on alert to deal with any further disruptions or emergencies arising from the ongoing weather conditions.