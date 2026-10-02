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Jantar Mantar protest: 11 metro stations shut, prohibitory orders imposed ahead of protest against CEC

Jantar Mantar protest: 11 metro stations shut, prohibitory orders imposed ahead of protest against CEC

The Aam Aadmi Party, the All India Students' Association, the National Students' Union of India and the Indian Youth Congress announced protests at Jantar Mantar, seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and alleging mass deletion of voters.

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  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 9:37 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest: 11 metro stations shut, prohibitory orders imposed ahead of protest against CECProtest against Gyanesh Kumar: Delhi Police tightens security at Jantar Mantar

CEC protest at Jantar Mantar: Entry and exit at 11 Delhi Metro stations were closed and prohibitory orders were imposed in the New Delhi district ahead of proposed protests by the Aam Aadmi Party, student groups and youth organisations at Jantar Mantar. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleging mass deletion of voters.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X that entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations would remain closed till further notice. It said the interchange facility would continue at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

Service Update

The entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations:

1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central…

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 2, 2026

The Aam Aadmi Party, the All India Students' Association, the National Students' Union of India and the Indian Youth Congress announced protests at Jantar Mantar, seeking Kumar's resignation and alleging mass deletion of voters. Police also said permission had been denied for a proposed protest called by AISA, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The gathering is scheduled for 11 am, with police sources saying around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend.

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Officials said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita had been imposed in the New Delhi district ahead of the protest. The order bars, without prior written permission, public meetings or assemblies of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas. It also prohibits shouting slogans, making speeches, and carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles.

"The order has been enforced to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement, according to the notice," a senior police officer told PTI. Additional Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi, and barricades were put up to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.

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The organisers are seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation or impeachment, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and in the conduct of elections, and claiming the exercise raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights. 

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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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