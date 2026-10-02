OTT releases this week (September 28- October 04 ): 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', 'Chumbak Part 2', 'Ohh My Dog', other releases to watch this weekend

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Malayalam romantic comedy-drama centred on Justin, an unmarried man in his mid-thirties whose routine changes after Ashley moves into his neighbourhood. Their relationship becomes the centre of the story as romance, family expectations and everyday humour come together. Directed by Girish A.D., the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap and Vinay Forrt.

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Chumbak Part 2

Chumbak Part 2 continues the story of its quirky characters with another dose of family drama, humour and emotional moments. The sequel takes the characters into new situations as relationships are tested and everyday conflicts create fresh complications. With its blend of comedy and relatable family dynamics, the film offers a light-hearted watch for viewers looking for a Hindi entertainer on OTT.

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Release Date: October 1, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Pooja Meri Jaan

Pooja Meri Jaan is a psychological crime thriller starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi. The story follows Pooja, whose life takes a disturbing turn after her friend dies by suicide following her rejection of his marriage proposal. Lawyer Sana, played by Qureshi, attempts to uncover what really happened as conflicting accounts complicate the case. Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz also feature in the film directed by Navjot Gulati.

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Dupahiya Season 2

Dupahiya Season 2 returns to the fictional village of Dhadakpur with another round of chaos, misunderstandings and family drama. The new season follows the villagers as they deal with unexpected problems while familiar characters find themselves caught up in new situations. Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava and Bhuvan Arora return, with Dinesh Lal Yadav joining the cast.

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Release Date: October 1, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ohh My Dog

Ohh My Dog combines family drama and mystery through two parallel stories connected by the bond between humans and dogs. One follows a child searching for his missing indie dog, Momo, while another centres on a labourer's disappearance in Bihar and his loyal dog Oscar's search for him. Pankaj Tripathi and Pawan Malhotra lead the cast, with Maahi Rai and Geeta Agrawal Sharma also appearing.

Release Date: October 1, 2026

Platform: Netflix

#Love

#Love is a Tamil romantic comedy series starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das. The story follows Tara and Matthew, founders of rival dating apps who disagree over whether compatibility or chemistry matters more in relationships. They decide to settle the debate through a 60-day relationship challenge, but their experiment gradually begins affecting their own feelings. The series is directed by Balaji Mohan.

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Platform: Netflix

LEGO One Piece

LEGO One Piece is a two-part animated special that gives the Straw Hats' early adventures a LEGO makeover. Usopp narrates the group's journey from the East Blue to the Grand Line for Chopper, with the live-action cast returning to voice their LEGO counterparts. The special features Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu and Jacob Romero Gibson.

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Release Date: September 29, 2026

Platform: Netflix

East of Eden

East of Eden is a seven-episode adaptation of John Steinbeck's acclaimed novel. The limited series explores family rivalry, free will and generational trauma through the Trask family, with the complicated relationship between Cathy Ames and Adam Trask shaping the story. Florence Pugh leads the ensemble cast in this new interpretation of Steinbeck's classic.

Release Date: October 1, 2026

Platform: Netflix

