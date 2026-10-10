Jantar Mantar protest: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained from his Gurugram residence, claims CJP

In another post, the CJP wrote, "Dhruv Rathee has been detained. The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!"

Dhruv Rathee has been detained. The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent! — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

The YouTuber came to take part in the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. Kumar is facing allegations of alleged voter-list tampering under the guise of SIR of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, an important document for voter registration.

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Before this, Rathee was spotted at the protest against SIR in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on October 8 organised by a coalition of progressive groups and various civil society organisations. The protestors demanded the immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

Demanding fair elections, they also called for a return to paper ballots instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The protestors alleged that the ECI has become a "puppet" of the BJP-led Union government. Besides Rathee, actor-activist Prakash Raj and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were also present at the protest.

Delhi turns into fortress

Paramilitary companies in green and khaki uniforms, along with Border Security Force (BSF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, marched alongside Delhi Police near Parliament Street Police Station. The personnel carried rifles, heavy rucksacks and tactical gear.

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Delhi Police’s Pink Force, female personnel and officers carrying lathis and protective gear were deployed at several locations.

Loudspeaker announcements repeatedly warned of restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police station served as a deployment centre, while security was particularly heavy near NDMC Palika Kendra. Sansad Marg towards Connaught Place and Tolstoy Road were blocked by multiple layers of barricades, with police companies stationed at the front. Private security guards at nearby buildings were briefed on crowd management.

Passersby were asked to show identity cards to distinguish office-goers from protesters, who were told to return.

Delhi Police said around 500 people arriving in groups from different locations had been detained, while around 50 people with criminal antecedents were apprehended to prevent disruption. Delhi was divided into 20 zones, each with a designated detention centre, with stadiums across the capital being used for the purpose. Earlier, around 150 protesters were detained in Connaught Place for allegedly attempting to bypass barricades and reach Jantar Mantar. Spike strips were also laid near Mohan Estate on the Delhi-Badarpur border as security was tightened.