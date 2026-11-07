BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme reaches 503.17 km/h, sets new hypercar speed benchmark

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The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is part of BYD’s premium Yangwang brand, which focuses on advanced automotive technology and high-performance vehicles. The car builds on the Yangwang U9 platform, combining electric propulsion with engineering designed to deliver exceptional speed and performance.

A new world record for the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme. 503.17km/h. YANGWANG U9 Xtreme has done the impossible, surpassing 500km/h to set a new world speed record in Abu Dhabi. The fastest production car on the planet just got faster. #YANGWANG #U9Xtreme #WorldRecord https://t.co/lFtKAsEehE — BYD Europe (@BYD_Europe) November 6, 2026

Achieving a speed of 503.17 km/h requires more than powerful motors. Aerodynamic efficiency, tyre performance, vehicle stability, battery output and thermal management are all critical when a car operates at such extreme speeds. Electric vehicles must also manage heat generated by their motors, batteries and power electronics during high-performance runs.

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The record also highlights the expanding role of Chinese automakers in the global premium and performance-car markets. Companies such as BYD are increasingly competing with established international manufacturers by investing in electric powertrains, battery technology and advanced vehicle engineering.

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Electric hypercars have emerged as an important showcase for developments in electric mobility. While mass-market electric vehicles prioritise range, charging convenience and efficiency, high-performance models demonstrate how electric powertrains can deliver rapid acceleration and extraordinary top speeds.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme’s reported achievement comes amid intensifying competition among manufacturers seeking to establish new performance benchmarks for electric vehicles. Reaching 503.17 km/h places the spotlight on the engineering advances required to push electric cars beyond conventional speed limits.