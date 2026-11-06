CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2027 dates announced, exams to begin on February 16

More than 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 board examinations, while over 19.8 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 12 examinations. The board will conduct examinations across 83 subjects for Class 10 and 121 subjects for Class 12.

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CBSE Class 10 board exam: Important dates

The Class 10 examinations will begin with Painting on February 16, followed by Mathematics on February 17. Students will appear for their remaining subjects, including Science, English and Social Science, according to the subject-wise timetable released by the board. The examinations will conclude on March 9.

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Students should check the official date sheet carefully to confirm the dates and timings of their respective papers. They should also review the subject codes mentioned in the timetable to avoid confusion while preparing their examination schedule.

CBSE Class 12 board exam: Schedule details

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 and conclude on April 1, 2027. Students from the Science, Commerce and Arts streams will take their respective examinations according to the subject-wise schedule.

The board has prepared the timetable to accommodate students' subject combinations and reduce the possibility of clashes between examinations. Class 12 students should check the dates for their chosen subjects and plan their revision around the gaps between papers.

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How to download exam date sheet

Students can follow these steps to access the official CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Look for the notification related to the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination date sheet 2027. Click on the relevant date sheet link for your class. Open the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates and timings. Download the document and save it for future reference.

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CBSE practical exams

Alongside the theory examination schedule, CBSE has announced the timeline for practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for the 2026–27 academic session.

For schools in winter-bound regions, practical examinations and assessments are scheduled from November 9 to December 19, 2026. For schools following the regular academic calendar, these assessments will be conducted from January 1 to February 13, 2027.