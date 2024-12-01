Jay Shah takes over as new ICC chairman, will India-Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy end? 

Jay Shah officially took over as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 1 with his immediate goal being to resolve the ongoing deadlock surrounding the Champions Trophy. He also has a broader vision of making cricket a commercially viable Olympic sport.

Shah, the former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is the youngest ever to lead the global cricket body at the age of 36. He is the fifth Indian to hold the position, following in the footsteps of influential figures like Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, Shashank Manohar and N Srinivasan.

Shah’s selection as chairman was unanimous by the ICC’s Board of Directors, and he replaces Greg Barclay, the New Zealand lawyer, who decided not to seek a third consecutive term.

Shah, son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, faces the complex task of addressing the Champions Trophy issue. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to a ‘Hybrid Model’, where India’s matches will be played in Dubai. However, the PCB has insisted that Pakistan should receive the same arrangement for all ICC events hosted by India through 2031.

With less than 100 days until the tournament’s scheduled start, Shah will need to work closely with both the PCB and the BCCI to find an acceptable solution, as India has already refused to travel to Pakistan due to government concerns.

Although Shah refrained from commenting directly on the Champions Trophy, he shared his vision for his tenure. One of his priorities is leveraging cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games to expand the sport’s global reach. Additionally, he aims to further accelerate the growth of women’s cricket.

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for LA28 and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide,” Shah said. “We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. Cricket has immense global potential, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and elevate the sport.”

Shah also expressed his gratitude to Greg Barclay for his leadership during the past four years, acknowledging the milestones achieved under his tenure.

Shah’s journey from a college student involved in the Gujarat Cricket Association to leading the global cricket body is notable. Under his leadership, Gujarat became a Ranji Trophy powerhouse, and the world’s largest cricket stadium was built in Ahmedabad’s Motera.

During his time as BCCI secretary, Shah pushed for increased domestic match fees, introduced a Test cricket incentive bonus, and championed the creation of the Women's Premier League, along with equal match fees for the men’s and women’s national teams.

Shah is known for his ability to balance empathy with firm decision-making, as seen when he mandated that players like Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan return to domestic cricket, following their loss of central contracts for prioritising the IPL over the Ranji Trophy.

In the ICC boardroom, Shah enjoys broad support and policy decisions are expected to face little opposition with the exception of one country.

India’s representation at the ICC

While it remains unclear who will replace Shah as the next BCCI secretary, India will likely be represented on the ICC Board by either current president Roger Binny or vice-president Rajiv Shukla.

If Binny becomes the ICC director for India, Shukla could serve as the alternate director. If Shukla is promoted, Arun Dhumal is among the names being considered as his co-representative, with BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar and joint secretary Devajit Lon Saikia also in the discussion for the secretary’s post.

(With inputs from agencies)