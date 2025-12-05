'Reduce avoidable delays, cancellations': As IndiGo flight crisis worsens, DGCA chief's request to pilot associations, pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an appeal to all pilot associations and pilots across India, seeking their full cooperation to stabilise flight operations amid ongoing disruptions linked to IndiGo’s operational challenges.

The appeal comes as IndiGo’s operational crisis entered its third day on Friday, with over 750 flights cancelled across major airports, on top of 550 scrapped yesterday.

Advertisement

In a letter dated December 5, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said that several flights across the country have been affected due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns, and rising seasonal demand. These factors, he noted, have caused delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airlines.

The regulator highlighted that the aviation sector is entering a high-risk period with the onset of fog, the peak holiday rush, and the marriage travel season. Passenger volumes are expected to surge, and weather-related issues may further complicate scheduling and safety.

Given the situation, the DGCA chief appealed for "full cooperation of all pilot bodies, associations, and pilots across India,” stressing their crucial role in maintaining stable and smooth flight operations during the busy season, reducing avoidable delays and cancellations, ensuring passengers are not further inconvenienced, and strengthening coordination between pilots and airlines to manage disruptions proactively and safely.

Advertisement

“This appeal is made with deep respect for the essential role that pilots and pilot organizations play in India’s aviation ecosystem,” Kidwai wrote, acknowledging their professionalism and commitment to public service.

The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms “in letter and spirit” to ensure safety. With millions of passengers expected to travel over the next several weeks, the DGCA called for collective efforts to keep air travel “safe, reliable, and minimally disrupted.”

IndiGo flights cancelled today

All 235 IndiGo flights at Delhi airport were cancelled, while Chennai operations remain disrupted until 6 pm. Chennai airport said the airline has asked departure gates to hold passengers as most base-flight travellers are still in check-in and boarding zones.

Advertisement

Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad also saw major disruptions. Mumbai logged 104 cancellations (53 departures, 51 arrivals). Bengaluru reported 102 cancellations, while Hyderabad recorded 132 (61 arrivals, 71 departures).

In Pune, 32 IndiGo flights were cancelled between midnight and 8 am, and one Nagpur arrival was diverted to Hyderabad.