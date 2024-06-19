scorecardresearch
Jharkhand cabinet approves salary hike of CM, ministers, MLAs by up to 50%

Jharkhand cabinet approves salary hike of CM, ministers, MLAs by up to 50%

The salary hike approval was granted during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday.

The Jharkhand CM and ministers will see increases of about 25 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.  The Jharkhand CM and ministers will see increases of about 25 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. 

The Jharkhand government has approved the increase of salaries and other perks of the chief minister, leader of opposition, speaker, ministers, and legislators by up to 50 percent. The legislators are to receive a maximum salary hike of 50 percent, whereas CM and ministers will see increases of about 25 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. 

The hike approval was granted during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday.

The approval has been confirmed by Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel confirmed. "The cabinet has approved the hike in salaries, allowances, and other perks for legislators, ministers, the Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister, and Assembly officials," she said.
 

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Jun 19, 2024, 9:19 PM IST
