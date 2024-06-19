Jharkhand cabinet approves salary hike of CM, ministers, MLAs by up to 50%

The Jharkhand government has approved the increase of salaries and other perks of the chief minister, leader of opposition, speaker, ministers, and legislators by up to 50 percent. The legislators are to receive a maximum salary hike of 50 percent, whereas CM and ministers will see increases of about 25 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

Related Articles

The hike approval was granted during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday.

The approval has been confirmed by Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel confirmed. "The cabinet has approved the hike in salaries, allowances, and other perks for legislators, ministers, the Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister, and Assembly officials," she said.



(With agency inputs)