BJP National President JP Nadda may replace Piyush Goyal as Leader of Rajya Sabha, sources told India Today on Monday. Goyal is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai South. Axis My Inda's exit poll has predicted an edge for Goyal.

Nadda was appointed as BJP President in January 2020. His tenure will end this month.

Goyal has been the Leader of the Rajya Sabha since January 2021.