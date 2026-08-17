‘Just like Mohan did for Charanpur’: Abhijeet Dipke says Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades inspired him to return to India

As part of the campaign, he visited government schools and highlighted problems with basic facilities, including adequate seating, water supply, functional windows and toilets.

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Sharing pictures from the campaign on X, Dipke wrote, "As Fatima bi said to Kaveri Amma: “Bata dena uss ladke ko apne hi paani mein pighal jaana barf ka muqaddar hota hai…”

As Fatima bi said to Kaveri Amma: “Bata dena uss ladke ko apne hi paani mein pighal jaana barf ka muqaddar hota hai…”



Grew up watching Swades and fell so deeply in love with the film that I must have watched it over 100 times by now.



There’s one part that has always stayed… pic.twitter.com/d6MSD1BMAS — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 15, 2026

“Grew up watching Swades and fell so deeply in love with the film that I must have watched it over 100 times by now.”

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He added, “There’s one part that has always stayed with me. Mohan goes to meet Haridas and sees how he is struggling even to feed his family. On his way back, sitting on the train, he sees a little boy selling water at the station instead of being in school. As Mohan quietly sheds a tear, I did too. Every single time.”

Dipke said Shah Rukh Khan’s character Mohan, who returns to India and works to improve life in his village Charanpur, made him want to do something similar for his own village.

“Ever since, somewhere in my heart, I wished that someday I could do something for my own village, just like Mohan did for Charanpur.”

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He said he never expected that his life would eventually give him an opportunity to turn that inspiration into action.

“Little did I know that life would take such a turn that years later, I would return from the US and actually get an opportunity to do something very similar for my own village. Life really does come full circle sometimes. I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity and for all the love I’ve received from people. I love you all, and I’ll give it everything I have to do something meaningful and make a real difference,” he concluded.