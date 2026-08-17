Forget 5G and AI, this is the real reason Indians are replacing phones sooner

A Corning survey of 1,509 smartphone users in India found that 53% said broken cover glass had pushed them to buy a new phone earlier than planned. The survey was conducted in November and December 2025 and released in July 2026.

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Dropping a phone is also common. As many as 87% of respondents said they had dropped their smartphone in the previous year, while 56% said they felt anxious about accidental drops because of concerns about cover-glass durability.

The survey included users across age groups, regions, operating systems and price segments, including gamers, professionals, power users and camera-focused users. Corning's Andrew Beck said durability is now central to the overall smartphone experience rather than being a secondary specification.

When a drop damages the cover glass, the consequences can go beyond a cracked display. One in five respondents said such damage required professional repair or replacement, while nearly half spent more than Rs 2,000 on repairs.

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The impact is visible across price categories. 61% of premium smartphone users said broken glass would make them replace their phone, compared with 42% of budget smartphone users.

Durability is becoming a buying factor

For you, durability may now matter almost as much as the features manufacturers highlight during launches. The survey found that 61% of Indian consumers said durability claims influenced their purchase decisions.

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Drop protection mattered to 52%, while 48% prioritised scratch resistance. Another 52% wanted similar protection for the front and back of the phone.

Battery life and overall durability were jointly valued by 63% of respondents. Meanwhile, 52% wanted drop-resistant glass, 48% preferred scratch-resistant screens and 44% liked premium designs that were also tough.

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Display clarity was important to 58%, while 53% valued camera-lens durability. Consumers also considered protection against everyday scratches, glare and fingerprints important.

Indians are willing to pay more for tougher phones

The preference is strong enough to influence spending. 74% of respondents said they would pay more for enhanced cover-material features, including improved durability and optical performance.

However, Corning noted that the survey used a geographically diverse urban sample, so the findings do not establish how rural smartphone users behave.

The findings suggest that your next smartphone upgrade may not always be driven by the newest chip, camera or AI feature. Sometimes, one unfortunate drop can decide for you.