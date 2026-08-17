Did you know? Sai Pallavi once appeared behind Kangana Ranaut as a child artist. Now she plays Sita in ‘Ramayana’

Long before she became a leading actress, Sai Pallavi appeared as an uncredited junior artist in the 2008 Tamil film Dhaam Dhoom. She was seen briefly in the crowd behind Kangana Ranaut, who was making her Tamil cinema debut at the time.

DO CHECK | How Sai Pallavi’s Coimbatore and Kotagiri Residences Reflect Her Life Journey

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi was only a Class 6 student when she appeared in the film. Few could have imagined that the young girl seen for just a few seconds would eventually become one of the most recognisable actresses in Indian cinema.

READ THIS: 'Ramayana' trailer Twitter review: 'Yash is going to get loudest cheers,' say users on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

Advertisement

A journey filled with rejections

Sai Pallavi’s journey into the entertainment industry was far from straightforward. She developed an interest in dance by watching television and learning moves on her own. She later participated in dance reality shows, where she faced criticism, rejection and elimination just before the finale.

Despite the setbacks, she continued pursuing her passion for the arts while simultaneously focusing on her studies. She eventually pursued medicine, keeping her connection with dance and performance alive.

‘Rowdy Baby’ changed everything

Her breakthrough came years later when she returned to acting. The song Rowdy Baby, featuring Sai Pallavi and Dhanush, became a massive sensation and crossed the 1-billion-view mark on YouTube.

The song's popularity helped introduce Sai Pallavi to a much wider audience and cemented her reputation for her natural screen presence and distinctive dancing style.

Advertisement

The search for Sita in 'Ramayana'

When Ramayana was announced, the project generated considerable excitement because of its scale and star cast. Ranbir Kapoor was announced as Ram, while Yash was set to portray Ravan. The casting of Mata Sita, however, remained one of the most closely watched aspects of the film. Several names, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, were discussed during the casting speculation.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra returns to India, Sai Pallavi becomes Sita, Alia meets Bhansali again: 7 actresses with the biggest upcoming films in Indian cinema

The makers were reportedly looking for an actress who could embody Sita’s simplicity, dignity and grace while also maintaining a relatively controversy-free public image.

Sai Pallavi confirmed as Mata Sita

In August 2023, Sai Pallavi’s name was officially confirmed for the role of Mata Sita. Her casting generated significant interest, with many fans highlighting her natural acting style and understated screen presence as qualities that could suit the character. Her journey makes the casting particularly noteworthy: from appearing almost unnoticed in the background of a film starring Kangana Ranaut to being chosen for one of the central roles in one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological projects.