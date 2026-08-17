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Cupid shares tank 20%, recover 14% from day's low | Multibagger stock

Cupid shares tank 20%, recover 14% from day's low | Multibagger stock

CUPID267.32(9.04%)

Cupid shares: The scrip fell 19.98 per cent to hit a low of Rs 235 earlier in the day. But a smart lifted the stock 14 per cent from day's low to Rs 268. The scrip was still down 8.41 per cent. S

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 4:08 PM IST
Cupid shares tank 20%, recover 14% from day's low | Multibagger stockShares of Cupid are up 155 per cent in 2026 so far. In fact, in the past six months, the scrip has climbed 211.35 per cent. 

Multibagger stock Cupid Ltd on Monday recovered 14 per cent from day's low, after tumbling 20 per cent earlier. A total of 69.44 lakh Cupid shares changed hands by 3.15 pm, which more than double its two-week average of 31.10 lakh shares. The sharp volatility on the counter was seen around all-time high levels. On Friday, the stock had witnessed block deals.

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The scrip fell 19.98 per cent to hit a low of Rs 235 earlier in the day. But a smart lifted the stock 14 per cent from day's low to Rs 268. The scrip still settled 8.31 per cent lower at Rs 269.30 apiece. Shares of Cupid are up 155 per cent in 2026 so far and 688 per cent in the past one year. In the past six months, the scrip was up 211.35 per cent.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd, another listed stock jumped 5 per cent to Rs 384.45 amid a block deal. The counter saw 45,00,000 shares worth Rs 162.90 crore changing hands at Rs 362 apiece earlier today. This was 5.3 per cent of the total outstanding shares. Buyers and sellers were not immendiately known but a CNBC TV-18 report suggested Cupid's Aditya Halwasiya likely buyer in block deal.

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Shareholding data available with BSE suggested that Halwasiya held 44,76,22,150 shares, or 33.29 per cent, stake in Cupid at the end of June quarter.

Cupid, a consumer wellness and personal care company, has enhanced its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725-750 crore in revenue and profit guidance to Rs 210- 225 crore, supported by a strong order book, sustained momentum across its international B2B healthcare business and continued expansion of its Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio.

The revised outlook reflects management's confidence in delivering strong performance through the remainder of FY27, supported by manufacturing expansion, healthy order visibility, operating leverage and multiple strategic initiatives to drive sustainable long-term growth.

For the June quarter, the company reported 194 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 44.15 crore compared with Rs 15.01  crore in the year-ago quarter. Total Income for the quarter soared 142 per cent to Rs 156.98 crore from Rs 64.75 crore YoY. EBITDA rose 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore while EBITDA margin advanced 1127 basis points to 39 per cent.

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Earlier this month, during its quarterly result release, the company said it expects sizeable orders across its IVD Kits portfolio from multiple state governments in India, along with significant international opportunities following the receipt of CE certifications. Several opportunities are in the final stages of the award process, providing a strong near-term growth pipeline.

During FY26, the Company's Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio contributed revenue of Rs 121.61 crore, comprising domestic sales of male and female condoms, IVD kits, personal lubricants and newly launched FMCG products, including Rs 84.26 crore from the newly launched FMCG portfolio.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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