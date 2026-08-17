End of an era! Cristiano Ronaldo signals retirement 'this is probably my last year of football'

The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward confirmed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico that the tournament would be his last for Portugal and now appears set to retire from club football after this season as well. Ronaldo remains under contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr until June 2027 but indicated there will be no further extensions beyond the current campaign.

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Legacy, Life After Football and Family Plans

In the wide-ranging interview alongside his partner Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo reflected on 25 years at the top level and what comes next.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," said Cristiano Ronaldo, speaking to Vogue.

He added that his post-football future is already mapped out, though he prefers to keep some details private. “I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard.”

Acknowledging the emotional challenge of stepping away, he said, “Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”

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He also highlighted plans to enjoy more personal time “And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Final Targets: 1,000 Career Goals Milestone

Ronaldo has repeatedly said he does not plan to retire until he reaches 1,000 official career goals, a landmark he is now just 24 senior goals away from achieving. He has often spoken about wanting to make that historic mark before ending his playing days. Despite stepping away from international football after the 2026 World Cup, Portugal’s new manager Jorge Jesus, appointed in July, has called Ronaldo a “symbol of Portuguese football” and confirmed he will continue to select the forward as long as he remains fit and playing at club level. With his Al Nassr contract running until June 2027, the coming months could see him push hard toward that symbolic 1,000-goal figure before hanging up his boots.

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READ ALSO: 'I've given everything': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 World Cup will be his last

A Storied Career Nears Its Final Chapter

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, began his career at Sporting CP before starring for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and, since January 2023, Al Nassr. His nine-year spell in Madrid was the most prolific phase of his career, yielding a club-record 450 goals in 438 appearances. At this summer's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, he scored three goals as Portugal reached the round of 16, capping off his final major tournament before announcing that the 2026–27 season is likely his last.