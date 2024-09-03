Kalki 2898 AD makers, Telugu Actor Jr NTR donate over Rs 1 CR for flood relief in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

After heavy rains wreaked havoc in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Telugu actor Jr NTR has donated Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to aid in the ongoing flood relief efforts.

The recent floods, worsened by heavy rainfall, have displaced thousands and destroyed numerous homes.

Jr NTR, known for his role in the blockbuster film ‘RRR’, took to social media platform X to inform his fans about his contribution and express his heartfelt concern for those affected by the natural disaster.

He posted, "I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster."

In addition to Jr NTR's contribution, the producers of the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ have also pledged Rs 25 lakhs to the relief fund, showcasing a collective effort from the film industry to support those in need.

As the current situation in the states persists, reports indicate that at least 19 people have lost their lives, and over 17,000 have been evacuated from various regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The relentless rain has led to the cancellation of around 140 trains and the diversion of many others, further complicating the relief efforts.

The heavy downpours, attributed to a low-pressure system, have resulted in significant road closures, isolating several areas and leaving countless residents stranded.

Situation worrying in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the situation remains dire as heavy rainfall continues to cause extensive flooding. Over 140 trains have been cancelled across these states, and waterlogged tracks have forced the South Central Railway (SCR) to divert several key services. The damage to infrastructure has been particularly severe between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Authorities have deployed 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams across the worst-hit areas to assist with rescue operations and provide relief to those affected. The IMD has predicted a slight reduction in rainfall intensity starting Monday morning, offering some hope to the beleaguered residents.

As Cyclone ASNA weakens over the Arabian Sea, other parts of India are expected to see varied weather patterns. In Delhi, moderate rainfall is anticipated, with the air quality likely to remain satisfactory. The northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, are also on alert for isolated heavy rainfall in the coming days.