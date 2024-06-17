Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw increased the compensation to Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, en route from Agartala to Sealdah, was hit from behind by a goods train in the Rangapani region of Siliguri around 9 am.

The accident occurred seven kilometers from New Jalpaiguri station, shortly after the express train departed. The driver and assistant driver of the goods train and the guard of the Kanchanjunga Express were among the fatalities, according to Railway Board Chairman and CEO Varma Sinha.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock on social media platform X, stating: "Shocked to learn about the tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. Rescue, recovery, and medical teams have been rushed to the site, and action is being taken on a war footing."

The Indian Railways has issued two helpline numbers for assistance to the families of passengers: 03323508794 and 03323833326.

"Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site," Vaishnaw posted on X.

Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station.

Visuals from the site showed a wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air.

Sources in the Railways said that the goods container train overshot the signal and hit the rear parcel coach of the Kanchanjunga Express. The train has two parcels and one coach for the guard.