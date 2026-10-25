'Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities': DK Shivakumar warns Bengaluru IT firms over hiring bias

"It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru's IT companies. The government has taken seriously the issue of native Kannada speakers being sidelined," he said in a post on X.

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"In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign. The government will not allow the rights, dignity, and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason," he added.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಐಟಿ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಾವಕಾಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅನ್ಯಾಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ದೂರುಗಳು ಕೇಳಿಬರುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ವಿಷಾದನೀಯ. ಕನ್ನಡ ಮಾತೃಭಾಷೆ ಇರುವವರನ್ನು ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿದೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗನೇ ಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಹಕ್ಕು, ಗೌರವ ಮತ್ತು ಅವಕಾಶಗಳನ್ನು ಯಾವುದೇ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೂ ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಜಗತ್ತು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರನ್ನು ಭಾರತದ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಾಗಿ ನೋಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆ, ಕೌಶಲ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಮಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯಿದೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರನ್ನು ಯಾವುದೇ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಉದ್ದೇಶಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಿರುವುದು ಕಂಡುಬಂದರೆ, ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಹಿತಾಸಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಧ್ವನಿಯಾಗಿ, ಅವರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸದಾ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 25, 2026

What triggered the controversy?

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The chief minister's statement came after a video circulated on social media in which a woman alleged that some Bengaluru IT companies were discriminating against Kannada-speaking job applicants.

According to local media reports, the woman claimed that candidates mentioning Kannada on their resumes were being rejected, while some companies preferred to recruit applicants from other states.

She also alleged that certain companies were not conducting campus recruitment drives at Bengaluru colleges and were instead hiring candidates from elsewhere at lower salaries.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

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'Government will take appropriate action'

Shivakumar said Bengaluru's position as India's technology capital was a source of pride and that Kannada-speaking professionals had contributed to the city's growth.

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"The world sees Bengaluru as India's technology capital, and we take immense pride in the talent, skills, and capabilities of our Kannadigas," he said. "If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action. As the voice of Kannadiga interests, the government is always committed to responding to their concerns."

The chief minister did not specify what action would be taken against companies found discriminating against local candidates.

Bengaluru is widely regarded as India's technology capital, with a large concentration of software companies, multinational technology firms, startups and global capability centres (GCCs).

The city is home to major Indian technology companies, including Infosys and Wipro, alongside research and development operations of multinational corporations.

The Nasscom-Zinnov GCC Landscape Report 2026 estimated that the city accounted for 29% of India's GCC ecosystem.

A September 2026 hiring report by PeopleLogic found that Bengaluru accounted for 30% of IT job postings in its tracked market, ahead of other major technology centres.