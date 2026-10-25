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Diwali gift for Noida commuters: ₹92-crore Gaur Chowk underpass likely to open on Diwali

Diwali gift for Noida commuters: ₹92-crore Gaur Chowk underpass likely to open on Diwali

The 700-metre-long, six-lane underpass is being built parallel to the Taj Highway at Gaur Chowk, one of the busiest junctions connecting Noida, Greater Noida West, Gaur City and nearby residential sectors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 25, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Diwali gift for Noida commuters: ₹92-crore Gaur Chowk underpass likely to open on DiwaliThe junction serves a large residential catchment in Greater Noida West, where it caters to over five lakh residents.

Commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida West may soon get major relief from daily traffic snarls, with the Gaur Chowk underpass likely to open for traffic around Diwali. The Greater Noida Authority said the project is in its final stage, with about 95% of construction complete and finishing work underway.

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The 700-metre-long, six-lane underpass is being built parallel to the Taj Highway at Gaur Chowk, one of the busiest junctions connecting Noida, Greater Noida West, Gaur City and nearby residential sectors. The project has a sanctioned cost of ₹92 crore.

Greater Noida Authority deputy general manager (civil) Vijay Rawal said the authority will soon finalise the inauguration date. “The project will be completed in a few days and is likely to be ready by Diwali,” he told The Times of India.

The authority had earlier planned to open the underpass on August 15, but the deadline was missed. Officials now expect the structure to be ready around the festival, though the official opening date is yet to be announced.

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Relief for daily commuters

Once operational, the underpass is expected to allow vehicles to bypass the congested Gaur Chowk junction, reducing waiting time at signals and easing pressure on the surrounding road network. It will provide a smoother link between Greater Noida, Gaur City, Surajpur, Crossings Republik and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The junction serves a large residential catchment in Greater Noida West, where it caters to over five lakh residents. Daily commuters have long complained that even short stretches near Gaur Chowk can take nearly an hour during peak hours.

Connectivity boost expected

The underpass is expected to particularly benefit residents of Gaur City, Noida Extension, Sector 121, 122 and nearby areas who travel towards Noida, Surajpur or the expressway. By separating through-traffic from junction-level movement, authorities expect fewer bottlenecks and improved travel time.

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The new corridor is likely to reduce the load on the at-grade crossing, which currently handles heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. If opened on schedule, the Gaur Chowk underpass could be among the most significant traffic-relief projects for Noida and Greater Noida West commuters this festive season.

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Published on: Oct 25, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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