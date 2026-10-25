Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
'Using Starlink to kill people has never been allowed': Musk clears air on Ukraine demand

'Using Starlink to kill people has never been allowed': Musk clears air on Ukraine demand

Musk emphasised that despite the restrictions, Starlink remains indispensable to Ukraine’s national defense, describing it as the sole communications infrastructure currently resistant to Russian jamming and physical destruction.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 25, 2026 9:27 AM IST
'Using Starlink to kill people has never been allowed': Musk clears air on Ukraine demandThe clarification follows confirmation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that high-speed access to both Starlink and Starshield satellite networks had been restored to normal levels.

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk has addressed the recent disruption of Starlink connectivity in Ukraine, stating that the action was taken after the Ukrainian armed forces breached service agreements by utilizing the satellite network for lethal offensive drone operations.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Musk clarified that the civilian satellite service was never intended to facilitate offensive military strikes. "Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week," Musk wrote. He noted that Starshield, a separate military-grade satellite system, remains under the operational authority of the U.S. government.

Advertisement

Musk emphasised that despite the restrictions, Starlink remains indispensable to Ukraine’s national defense, describing it as the sole communications infrastructure currently resistant to Russian jamming and physical destruction.

He warned that shutting down Starlink entirely would trigger an immediate collapse of the Ukrainian front line, framing the assertion as a statement of fact rather than a threat.

Advertisement

Highlighting SpaceX's role since the initial phase of the invasion, Musk claimed his company has contributed more to Ukraine's defense than any other private entity globally, while directing harsh criticism at advocates pushing for prolonged conflict.

The clarification follows confirmation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that high-speed access to both Starlink and Starshield satellite networks had been restored to normal levels overnight into Saturday morning. Zelenskyy noted that the restored bandwidth immediately bolstered front-line logistics and counter-drone operations targeting Russian jet-powered Shahed UAVs, after more than a week of severe operational friction.

Before Musk’s confirmation, the origin of the speed caps remained ambiguous. Musk had previously pointed to US government directives, while US President Donald Trump disavowed knowledge of the restrictions. However, speaking to reporters in Florida on October 24, President Trump confirmed he had directly requested Musk to lift the throttle on Ukrainian connectivity, confirming earlier reporting on the matter.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials had reported since October 14 that speed caps restricting connections for devices traveling above 100 mph had compromised critical field missions.

Latest status of Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict on the ground remains defined by intense, attrition-heavy engagements across multiple key sectors. Russian forces have concentrated heavy offensive operations in the Donetsk region, particularly along the Pokrovsk and Dobropillya axes, deploying mechanized units and motorized assaults to test Ukrainian defensive positions.

Ukrainian forces continue to launch targeted long-range drone and missile strikes against key military infrastructure, energy facilities, and manufacturing plants supporting Russian munitions production deep inside enemy-held territory.

Both sides remain locked in a contested frontline environment dominated by electronic warfare, extensive tactical drone deployments, and continuous artillery duels, with territorial shifts remaining localized despite heavy casualties and widespread reliance on real-time satellite communications.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more