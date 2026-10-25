'Using Starlink to kill people has never been allowed': Musk clears air on Ukraine demand

Musk emphasised that despite the restrictions, Starlink remains indispensable to Ukraine’s national defense, describing it as the sole communications infrastructure currently resistant to Russian jamming and physical destruction.

Correct. Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week. Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact. Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia. SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR. That said, I have nothing but UTTER CONTEMPT for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell. End of story. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2026

He warned that shutting down Starlink entirely would trigger an immediate collapse of the Ukrainian front line, framing the assertion as a statement of fact rather than a threat.

Advertisement

Highlighting SpaceX's role since the initial phase of the invasion, Musk claimed his company has contributed more to Ukraine's defense than any other private entity globally, while directing harsh criticism at advocates pushing for prolonged conflict.

The clarification follows confirmation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that high-speed access to both Starlink and Starshield satellite networks had been restored to normal levels overnight into Saturday morning. Zelenskyy noted that the restored bandwidth immediately bolstered front-line logistics and counter-drone operations targeting Russian jet-powered Shahed UAVs, after more than a week of severe operational friction.

Before Musk’s confirmation, the origin of the speed caps remained ambiguous. Musk had previously pointed to US government directives, while US President Donald Trump disavowed knowledge of the restrictions. However, speaking to reporters in Florida on October 24, President Trump confirmed he had directly requested Musk to lift the throttle on Ukrainian connectivity, confirming earlier reporting on the matter.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials had reported since October 14 that speed caps restricting connections for devices traveling above 100 mph had compromised critical field missions.

Latest status of Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict on the ground remains defined by intense, attrition-heavy engagements across multiple key sectors. Russian forces have concentrated heavy offensive operations in the Donetsk region, particularly along the Pokrovsk and Dobropillya axes, deploying mechanized units and motorized assaults to test Ukrainian defensive positions.

Ukrainian forces continue to launch targeted long-range drone and missile strikes against key military infrastructure, energy facilities, and manufacturing plants supporting Russian munitions production deep inside enemy-held territory.

Both sides remain locked in a contested frontline environment dominated by electronic warfare, extensive tactical drone deployments, and continuous artillery duels, with territorial shifts remaining localized despite heavy casualties and widespread reliance on real-time satellite communications.