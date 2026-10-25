40 iPhone 17s, 30 iPhone 16s, 36 Apple Watches: ₹1 crore gadget haul stolen from Gujarat warehouse

Security guard discovers broken door

The theft came to light when a security guard noticed that the warehouse's rear doors had been broken between 1 am and 2.30 am on October 21. The guard also found several damaged packages inside the warehouse and reported the incident to Sudhir Nair, a manager at the facility.

Nair, who lives in Godrej Garden City in Jagatpur, Ahmedabad, reached the warehouse and found that a large quantity of electronic equipment was missing.

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The stolen items included 40 iPhone 17 units, 30 iPhone 16 units, 15 Dell laptops and 11 HP laptops. The thieves also took 36 Apple Watches, 20 iPad keyboards, iPad Pro devices and laptop bags, among other items.

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The total value of the stolen goods has been estimated at approximately Rs 1 crore.

Police form teams to identify suspects

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Neelam Goswami of Ahmedabad Rural said multiple teams had been formed to trace and arrest those involved in the theft.

Police are analysing CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspects. According to investigators, the thieves entered the premises through the open field behind the warehouse and escaped using the road after stealing the gadgets.

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Goswami also said the possibility of someone familiar with the warehouse being involved in the theft could not be ruled out.

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The police are continuing their investigation to establish how the suspects gained access to the facility, how they removed the electronic equipment and whether they had prior knowledge of the warehouse's layout and security arrangements.

No arrests had been reported in the information provided. Investigators are relying on CCTV footage and other leads to identify the suspects and recover the stolen goods.