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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi-Haridwar highway reserved for kanwariyas; check list of traffic restrictions here

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi-Haridwar highway reserved for kanwariyas; check list of traffic restrictions here

Officials said parts of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas, with the heaviest rush expected in the days leading up to Shivratri.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi-Haridwar highway reserved for kanwariyas; check list of traffic restrictions hereKanwar Yatra (Representational Image)
SUMMARY
  • Heavy vehicles face curbs on two key routes from July 30
  • All vehicles will be barred there between August 4 and 12
  • A highway section will be kept exclusively for kanwariyas during yatra

As lakhs of kanwariyas prepare to carry holy Ganga water from Haridwar to Shiva temples across the country, traffic restrictions will come into force across Delhi-NCR, Meerut and Uttarakhand for the Kanwar Yatra 2026. The annual pilgrimage will be held from July 30 to August 11.

Police said the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road will be restricted from July 30, while all vehicles will be banned on these routes from August 4 to August 12. Officials said parts of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas, with the heaviest rush expected in the days leading up to Shivratri.

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Ghaziabad routes affected

  • The main restrictions linked to the wider Delhi-NCR route will remain focused on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway.
  • Heavy vehicles will be restricted from July 30, while all vehicles will be banned from August 4 to August 12.
  • Cars, pickups, mini-trucks, tempos and other light commercial vehicles will remain banned between August 5 and August 12.
  • Vehicles from Delhi, Baghpat, Hapur and Bulandshahr will be diverted via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NH-9 and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
  • From August 5, roadways, private, city and electric buses will not be allowed to enter Ghaziabad through Seemapuri Border and Tulsi Niketan. Buses from Bulandshahr will terminate at Lal Kuan, while Anand Vihar and Kaushambi services will be rerouted.
  • Two-wheelers and light vehicles will face restrictions around Dudheshwarnath Temple, including Chaudhary Mod, Railway Road Cut, Bajariya, Hapur Tiraha and Gaushala Gate.
  • Green corridors will be maintained for ambulances and fire tenders.

Delhi routes affected

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Authorities have imposed vehicle bans, one-way diversions and no-entry zones across several roads. Major stretches likely to witness heavy pilgrim movement include Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Loni Road, NH-24, Road No. 56, Kalindi Kunj Road, Mathura Road, Ring Road, the ISBT Kashmere Gate stretch, Rani Jhansi Road, Ridge Road and Dhaula Kuan.

A revised diversion plan is also in place on the ISBT-Ghazipur border-Ring Road corridor. Motorists should avoid these stretches during peak movement, especially from late evening to early morning, as one carriageway will be reserved for pilgrims.

Meerut and Dehradun

The Ganga Canal road will follow the same restrictions as the Delhi-Haridwar Highway. The UP stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway shall remain shut to all regular traffic from August 7 to August 12, with a dedicated lane reserved only for pilgrims. Those travelling towards Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, or Haridwar are advised to use the EPE, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, NH-9 or local diversion roads notified by the traffic police.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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