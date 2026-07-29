Top stocks in news: L&T, Birlasoft, LIC, Tata Capital, NTPC, Graphite, RVNL, RPG Life, AEL

Corporate actions today: Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, ASM Technologies, Godrej Agrovet, IFGL Refractories, Rane (Madras), Route Mobile, Shakti Pumps India, Siemens, TTK Prestige and Ugar Sugar Works shall trade ex-dividend today.

Larsen and Toubro: The engineering and capital goods major reported a 14 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 4,123 crore, while revenue increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 67,942 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda fell 3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,116 crore, while margins declined 90 bps to 9 per cent. Its group order inflow surged 14 per cent YoY to Rs 1.08 lakh crore for the quarter.

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NTPC: The President of India has extended the re-employment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman &amp; Managing Director of NTPC on a contract basis for a further period of six months beyond the completion of his current tenure on July 31, 2026. The extension will take effect from August 1, 2026.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The board has appointed Shatmanyu Shrivastava, Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the corporation, effective July 28.

Tata Capital: The non-banking financial company reported a 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 1,547 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while total income increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 4,455 crore. Its assets under management (AUM) expanded 22 per cent YoY to Rs 2.91 lakh crore, reflecting healthy growth across its lending businesses.

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Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from East Central Railway for the construction of doubling works for 25T Indian Railway Standard Loading, from Kundawa Chainpur to Raxaul, in connection with the doubling of the Sitamarhi-Raxaul section in the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway. The EPC project is valued at Rs 358.97 crore.

Phoenix Mills: The real estate developer reported a 23.3 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 296.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue grew 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,074.9 crore. Operating EBITDA increased 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 641.5 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 59.7 per cent. Portfolio-wide retail consumption also surged 32 per cent YoY to Rs 4,727 crore during the quarter.

Paradeep Phosphates: The fertiliser maker reported a 23.9 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 392.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue surged 36 per cent YoY to Rs 6,124.3 crore. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 11.76 per cent from 12.89 per cent a year ago. The company's board also approved an investment of around Rs 250 crore to set up an Aluminium Fluoride (AlF3) plant at its Paradeep facility.

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Birlasoft: The IT services company posted a 51.3 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 161 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,379.4 crore. EBITDA margin recovered to 16.1 per cent from 10.3 per cent in the year-ago period. The company also signed total contract value (TCV) deals worth $169 million during the quarter, up 20 per cent YoY, driven by AI-led engagements.

DCM Shriram: The diversified chemicals and agri-business company reported a more than six-fold jump in net profit to Rs 692.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,784.7 crore. EBITDA increased 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 336.5 crore during the quarter.

VST Industries: The cigarette maker reported a 24.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 42.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue fell 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 256.5 crore. Operating performance also remained weak, with EBITDA declining 35.5 per cent YoY to Rs 50 crore and EBITDA margin contracting to 19.3 per cent from 25.8 per cent a year earlier.

Graphite India: The US Department of Commerce has preliminarily imposed a 3.68 percent countervailing duty on exports of large-diameter graphite electrodes from the company, following its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations.

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RPG Life Sciences: The pharmaceutical company reported a 17 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 30.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 195.7 crore. EBITDA climbed 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 48 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points to 24.5 per cent.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India: The consumer healthcare company reported a 13.3 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 68.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 235.7 crore. EBITDA jumped 27.2 per cent YoY to Rs 89.3 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding sharply to 37.9 per cent from 31.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Euro Panel Products: The flagship brand of the composite metal panel- EUROBOND- has officially commenced operations at its new 2.2 MW grid-connected solar facility in Surat. The commissioning marks the completion of the third phase of a multi-year energy expansion programme, taking the company's total operational solar capacity to 3.6 MW.